Oakham Ales Bishops Farewell 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- First brewed in 1996 in honour of William John "Bishop Bill" Westwood on his retirement as Bishop of Peterborough. Bishops Farewell pioneered the use of the USA sourced Cascade hop - the variety that launched the craft beer revolution.
- A golden, premium beer with a smooth, malty background, rich and fruity hop flavours and a refreshing finish.
- Smooth rich fruity
- Hopped with: challenger cascade
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- A golden, premium beer with a smooth, malty background, rich and fruity hop flavours and a refreshing finish.
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See shoulder of bottle
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Oakham Ales,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 7JB.
Return to
- Oakham Ales,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 7JB.
- www.oakhamales.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019