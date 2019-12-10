By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oakham Ales Inferno Ale 500Ml

Oakham Ales Inferno Ale 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Oakham's brewing team have been visiting the USA hop fields for many years in search of the best quality hops. Inferno's unique flavour comes from five carefully selected hop varieties from the Yakima Valley - Sterling, Amarillo, Centennial, Cascade and Chinook.
  • A light golden beer with a big personality, bursting with fruity hop flavours, citrus notes and a refreshing finish.
  • Hopped with: sterling amarillo cascade centennial chinook
  • Clean fresh hoppy
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • A light golden beer with a big personality, bursting with fruity hop flavours, citrus notes and a refreshing finish

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

4.4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See shoulder of bottle

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Oakham Ales,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 7JB.

Return to

  • Oakham Ales,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 7JB.
  • www.oakhamales.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

