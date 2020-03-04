Misfits Wonky Chomp 170G
Product Description
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- And dogs love a Wonky Chomp™! They're nice and bumpy, and chewy too - just the thing to wrestle with behind the sofa!
- We've said no to artificial colours and flavours and sent them to the naughty basket!
- We love our dogs because they're one-in-a-million, legendary characters! We know they're too busy chasing squirrels or snaffling socks to worry about the perfectly shaped treat, so neither do we. Misfits® - treats full of character for dogs full of character!
- With lip-smacking liver
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Liver), Minerals, Oils and Fats
Storage
Store your Misfits® in a cool, dry (and safe!) place.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Time
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs, e.g. Dachshund, feed up to 2 chews per week. Medium dogs, e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed up to 3 chews per week. Large dogs, e.g. Labrador, feed up to 6 chews per week. Each Wonky Chomp™ provides 36% of the daily energy requirements of a 15 kg dog. Reduce your dog's main meal accordingly.
- Not suitable for dogs under 8 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Dogs go mad for Misfits®, so give them a treat. Make sure your dog has a bowl of fresh water nearby.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- Contact us with your "tails" at:
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- Give us a woof on 0800 738 800
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%)
|Protein:
|9
|Fat content:
|1.6
|Inorganic matter:
|4.6
|Crude fibres:
|0.7
|Moisture:
|16
|Energy:
|304 kcal/100g
|Vitamin A:
|5033 IU
|Vitamin E:
|50 mg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|46 mg
|Additive per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Preservatives
|-
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
