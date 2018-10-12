By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit & Nut Mix With Apricots 300G

£ 3.30
£11.00/kg
per 25g
  • Energy385kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars11.1g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1542kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of jumbo flame raisins, golden raisins, dried apricot halves, almonds and blanched almonds.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE A mix of nuts and plump fruit with soft, sweet apricots
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Jumbo Flame Raisins, Golden Raisins, Dried Apricots (19%), Almonds, Blanched Almonds, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

very wholesome

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and I am very happy withit

