Tesco Fruit & Nut Mix With Cranberry 300G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Fruit & Nut Mix With Cranberry 300G
£ 3.30
£11.00/kg
per 25g
  • Energy422kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1687kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of jumbo flame raisins, golden raisins, almonds, cashew nuts and dried cranberries sweetened with fruit juice syrup.
  • CHEWY & CRUNCHY A mix of crunchy nuts and plump, sweet fruits
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Jumbo Flame Raisins, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Deflavoured Pineapple Syrup, Cranberries, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1687kJ / 402kcal422kJ / 100kcal
Fat13.4g3.4g
Saturates1.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate60.1g15.0g
Sugars52.5g13.1g
Fibre6.2g1.6g
Protein7.1g1.8g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

fabulous

5 stars

love this product, my favourite nuts - Almonds and Cashews with plenty of fruit.

No nuts

1 stars

Massive clumps of dried fruit and only almonds and cashews - poor quality - nuts were moist from fruit

