Tesco Soft Figs 440G

Very poor quality
Very poor quality
I have found that some of the figs in the last few weeks are dried out and taste disgusting . Looking to buy different brand now
Great lovely keep me going
Just keep buying them
Great taste
Good quality and not dried out
Great value
This big bag of figs is great value.
I keep them in the fridge, the perfect snack
Please be careful before opening and/or consuming
I used to buy this product on a regular basis, but the last one I bought did not have any best before/use by or expiry date and neither did it have any information about when this at least was packed/produced. Despite this, I decided to open the package and check the figs myself and use my senses. However, the smell was so shocking that I ended up throwing the figs immediately. On previous occasions, some of the figs were either too dry or rotten. So, please be careful to check the product carefully before opening and/or consuming. Thank you.