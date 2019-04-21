By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Figs 440G

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Soft Figs 440G
£ 3.00
£6.82/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy259kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 865kJ / 205kcal

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated figs.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested from leafy orchards and sun dried for sweetness
  • Harvested from orchards and sun-dried for sweetness
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 440g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

 Partially Rehydrated Dried Figs, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produce of Turkey. Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

Pack contains 14 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy865kJ / 205kcal259kJ / 61kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate43.3g13.0g
Sugars42.5g12.8g
Fibre9.5g2.8g
Protein3.0g0.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very poor quality

1 stars

Very poor quality

I have found that some of the figs in the last

3 stars

I have found that some of the figs in the last few weeks are dried out and taste disgusting . Looking to buy different brand now

Great lovely keep me going

5 stars

Just keep buying them

Great taste

5 stars

Good quality and not dried out

Great value

5 stars

This big bag of figs is great value.

I keep them in the fridge, the perfect snack

5 stars

I keep them in the fridge, the perfect snack

Please be careful before opening and/or consuming

2 stars

I used to buy this product on a regular basis, but the last one I bought did not have any best before/use by or expiry date and neither did it have any information about when this at least was packed/produced. Despite this, I decided to open the package and check the figs myself and use my senses. However, the smell was so shocking that I ended up throwing the figs immediately. On previous occasions, some of the figs were either too dry or rotten. So, please be careful to check the product carefully before opening and/or consuming. Thank you.

