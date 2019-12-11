By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cranberries 200G

Tesco Cranberries 200G
£ 2.60
£13.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy440kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars20.7g
    23%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1467kJ / 346kcal

Product Description

  • Dried cranberries sweetened with fruit derived syrup.
  • FRUITY & CHEWY Infused with pineapple syrup for extra sweetness
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, once opened reseal bag using the tab provided

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1467kJ / 346kcal440kJ / 104kcal
Fat1.3g0.4g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.7g24.5g
Sugars68.9g20.7g
Fibre3.1g0.9g
Protein0.3g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

