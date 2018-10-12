Tesco Pecans Nuts 250G

every morning treat to enjoy with cereal
enhances coffee cake, so much better than walnuts
Tasty and natural snack (3.6% sugars).
Good quality Pecans that actually taste of Pecans (many don't). I am diabetic and I find them a filling and natural low-carbohydrate (9.4%) and low-sugar snack (3.6%).
TOP QUALITY
These are the freshest pecans we have ever been able to purchase! Lots of flavour & not dried out.
Yum yum in my tum!
Must have in my shopping basket.
GREAT THANKS
Very tasty
100% fav nuts!!!
I absolutely loooove this nuts. I think the value for money is good at Tesco in comparison to some other retailers I’ve tried. I have them as my snack and sometimes as a “desert in the evening”, they are so good for you!
A lovely textured nut with excellent taste
I buy these to nibble instead of sweets