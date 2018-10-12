By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pecans Nuts 250G

Tesco Pecans Nuts 250G
£ 3.90
£15.60/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy743kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2973kJ / 721kcal

Product Description

  • Pecan Nut halves.
  • HIGH IN MANGANESE Harvested at the peak of the season for a rich flavour.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlPer
Energy2973kJ / 721kcal743kJ / 180kcal
Fat69.9g17.5g
Saturates5.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate9.4g2.4g
Sugars3.6g0.9g
Fibre4.6g1.2g
Protein11.2g2.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Manganese3.6mg (180%NRV)0.9mg (45%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

every morning treat to enjoy with cereal

5 stars

enhances coffee cake, so much better than walnuts

Tasty and natural snack (3.6% sugars).

5 stars

Good quality Pecans that actually taste of Pecans (many don't). I am diabetic and I find them a filling and natural low-carbohydrate (9.4%) and low-sugar snack (3.6%).

TOP QUALITY

5 stars

These are the freshest pecans we have ever been able to purchase! Lots of flavour & not dried out.

Yum yum in my tum!

5 stars

Must have in my shopping basket.

GREAT THANKS

5 stars

Very tasty

100% fav nuts!!!

5 stars

I absolutely loooove this nuts. I think the value for money is good at Tesco in comparison to some other retailers I’ve tried. I have them as my snack and sometimes as a “desert in the evening”, they are so good for you!

A lovely textured nut with excellent taste

5 stars

I buy these to nibble instead of sweets

