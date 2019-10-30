By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mango 200G

Tesco Mango 200G
£ 4.00
£20.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy419kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1396kJ / 330kcal

Product Description

  • Dried mango.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at its sweetest and dried to deepen its flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Mango, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1396kJ / 330kcal419kJ / 99kcal
Fat0.8g0.2g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.7g22.4g
Sugars53.5g16.1g
Fibre8.1g2.4g
Protein1.9g0.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

