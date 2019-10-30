Tesco Mango 200G

- Energy419kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars16.1g18%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1396kJ / 330kcal
Product Description
- Dried mango.
- HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at its sweetest and dried to deepen its flavour
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Mango, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1396kJ / 330kcal
|419kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.7g
|22.4g
|Sugars
|53.5g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|8.1g
|2.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
