By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wholefoods 4 Seed Mix 300G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Wholefoods 4 Seed Mix 300G
£ 2.30
£7.67/kg

Offer

per 25g
  • Energy593kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2372kJ / 574kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds and flax seeds.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN A wholesome mix of crunchy seeds
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN A wholesome mix of crunchy seeds
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Seeds (35%), Pumpkin Seeds (35%), Sesame Seeds, Golden Flax seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2372kJ / 574kcal593kJ / 143kcal
Fat47.5g11.9g
Saturates5.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate4.3g1.1g
Sugars1.4g0.4g
Fibre13.4g3.4g
Protein25.6g6.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

favourite seed mix

5 stars

nice mix, I sprinkle on cereal & yogurt

Great health benefits and convenient mix of seeds

5 stars

I bought these to add to some home made bread and they were delicious. The mix made the bread more interesting and of course they have invaluable health benefits. It might be slightly cheaper to buy the individual seeds, but this mix is convenient. I'll be adding these to my sandwiches, salads, yoghurts and breakfast cereals.

Great mix

5 stars

Ideal for adding to smoothies, sprinkling on salads etc

different textures

5 stars

Sprinkled on my porridge every morning

Regular buy

5 stars

Excellent buy god quality and tasty

Usually bought next

Tesco Pecans Nuts 250G

£ 3.90
£15.60/kg

Tesco Pumpkin Seeds 250G

£ 2.30
£9.20/kg

Offer

Tesco Chia Seeds 135G

£ 1.25
£9.26/kg

Tesco Mixed Nuts 200G

£ 2.70
£13.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here