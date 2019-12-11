Tesco Wholefoods 4 Seed Mix 300G

favourite seed mix
nice mix, I sprinkle on cereal & yogurt
Great health benefits and convenient mix of seeds
I bought these to add to some home made bread and they were delicious. The mix made the bread more interesting and of course they have invaluable health benefits. It might be slightly cheaper to buy the individual seeds, but this mix is convenient. I'll be adding these to my sandwiches, salads, yoghurts and breakfast cereals.
Great mix
Ideal for adding to smoothies, sprinkling on salads etc
different textures
Sprinkled on my porridge every morning
Regular buy
Excellent buy god quality and tasty