Tesco Cashew Nuts & Raisins 200G

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1891kJ / 452kcal
Cashew Nuts (50%), Flame Raisins (49%), Sunflower Oil.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided.
Packed in UK
8 Servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1891kJ / 452kcal
|473kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|50.6g
|12.7g
|Sugars
|39.1g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|11.4g
|2.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contains pips..
