Tesco Cashew Nuts & Raisins 200G

£ 2.20
£1.10/100g
Per 25g
  • Energy473kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1891kJ / 452kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of cashew nuts and flame raisins.
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE A balanced mix of sun dried flame raisins and subtly sweet cashews
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cashew Nuts (50%), Flame Raisins (49%), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided.

Produce of

Packed in UK

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contains pips..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1891kJ / 452kcal473kJ / 113kcal
Fat21.4g5.4g
Saturates3.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate50.6g12.7g
Sugars39.1g9.8g
Fibre5.7g1.4g
Protein11.4g2.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Just right with a glass of wine while the meal is cooking

5 stars

As above

