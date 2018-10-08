By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raisin & Cranberry Mix 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Raisin & Cranberry Mix 300G
£ 3.30
£11.00/kg
per 30g
  • Energy426kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars19.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1419kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of raisins, golden raisins and dried cranberries sweetened with fruit derived syrup.
  • FRUITY & CHEWY Tumbled for a balance of tart and sweet, with sun dried raisins
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Raisins, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Deflavoured Pineapple Syrup, Cranberries, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate), Golden Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and use within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper 30g
Energy1419kJ / 335kcal426kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.0g0.3g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate77.1g23.1g
Sugars63.8g19.1g
Fibre4.9g1.5g
Protein1.9g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

I frequently purchase this product ~ specifically for adding a tablespoon to my morning porridge before cooking. As the mixture heats up in the microwave the fruit swells up and tastes delicious.

