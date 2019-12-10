By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
San Miguel 12 X 330Ml

San Miguel 12 X 330Ml
£ 11.00
£2.78/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • San Miguel Especial is a premium pilsner style lager, golden in colour, sparkling with a generous white creamy head and citrus aroma. San Miguel perfectly balances bitterness to deliver full-bodied beer with a clean, crisp and refreshing taste.
  • Serve chilled at 6-8°C., in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma for a richer drinking experience, allowing you to enjoy the famous taste of San Miguel beer at its best.
  • San Miguel Especial lager has flavours of white bread, fruit, white flowers and liquorice. The beer has a subtle finish of roasted cereal and a pleasant balance between the sweetness of yeast and the mild bitterness of hops. It is well suited to various cuisines from around the world, including spicy food, tapas, cured meats, hams and cheeses.
  • This pack is intended for sale as one complete unit
  • Bottle-Glass/Can-Metal Widely Recycled
  • GMO free
  • No added preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • San Miguel Especial is a premium pilsner style lager, golden in colour, sparkling with a generous white creamy head and citrus aroma. San Miguel perfectly balances bitterness to deliver full-bodied beer with a clean, crisp and refreshing taste

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Front or Back of Pack.

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled, in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma for a richer drinking experience, allowing you to enjoy the famous taste of San Miguel at its best. Should ideally be enjoyed at 6-8°C. San Miguel Especial is well suited to various cuisines from around the world, including spicy food, tapas style food, cured meats, hams and cheeses.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 188kJ / 45kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 3.7g
of which Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

