San Miguel 12 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Premium Lager
- San Miguel Especial is a premium pilsner style lager, golden in colour, sparkling with a generous white creamy head and citrus aroma. San Miguel perfectly balances bitterness to deliver full-bodied beer with a clean, crisp and refreshing taste.
- Serve chilled at 6-8°C., in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma for a richer drinking experience, allowing you to enjoy the famous taste of San Miguel beer at its best.
- San Miguel Especial lager has flavours of white bread, fruit, white flowers and liquorice. The beer has a subtle finish of roasted cereal and a pleasant balance between the sweetness of yeast and the mild bitterness of hops. It is well suited to various cuisines from around the world, including spicy food, tapas, cured meats, hams and cheeses.
- This pack is intended for sale as one complete unit
- Bottle-Glass/Can-Metal Widely Recycled
- GMO free
- No added preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Pack size: 3960ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Front or Back of Pack.
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled, in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma for a richer drinking experience, allowing you to enjoy the famous taste of San Miguel at its best. Should ideally be enjoyed at 6-8°C. San Miguel Especial is well suited to various cuisines from around the world, including spicy food, tapas style food, cured meats, hams and cheeses.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
Return to
- Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|188kJ / 45kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|of which Sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
