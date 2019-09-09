By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Archers And Lemonade 250Ml

image 1 of Archers And Lemonade 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premix Lemonade
  • Archers was inspired by the traditions of fruit schnapps in Central Europe. In Northern Europe people experimented with many ingredients, including vegetables, fruits and berries. They produced a drink called, "schnapps". However traditional schnapps have a harsh taste - Archers has mellowed the finest clean, crisp schnapps with natural freshness of peaches. Enjoy a delicious, ready-to-drink Archers & Lemonade perfectly mixed with lemonade.
  • Archers Schnapps spirit drink perfectly mixed with lemonade
  • Crisp smooth taste of peach with lemonade
  • Serve chilled in a tall glass over ice for a deliciously invigorating taste
  • Blending of flavourings extracted from real peaches, sugar and schnappses
  • Archers Premix Lemonade is perfectly portable for every picnic occasion!
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp smooth taste of peach

Alcohol Units

1.35

ABV

5.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled over ice

Name and address

  • Archers Schnapps Company,
  • Office 17,
  • 78 Marylebone High St.,
  • Marylebone,
  • London,
  • W1U 5AP.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy (kJ)360
Energy (kcal)86
Fat (g)0
of which saturated (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)13
of which sugars (g)0
Fibre (g)0
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)0

