Archers And Lemonade 250Ml
Product Description
- Premix Lemonade
- Archers was inspired by the traditions of fruit schnapps in Central Europe. In Northern Europe people experimented with many ingredients, including vegetables, fruits and berries. They produced a drink called, "schnapps". However traditional schnapps have a harsh taste - Archers has mellowed the finest clean, crisp schnapps with natural freshness of peaches. Enjoy a delicious, ready-to-drink Archers & Lemonade perfectly mixed with lemonade.
- Archers Schnapps spirit drink perfectly mixed with lemonade
- Crisp smooth taste of peach with lemonade
- Serve chilled in a tall glass over ice for a deliciously invigorating taste
- Blending of flavourings extracted from real peaches, sugar and schnappses
- Archers Premix Lemonade is perfectly portable for every picnic occasion!
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Tasting Notes
- Crisp smooth taste of peach
Alcohol Units
1.35
ABV
5.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled over ice
Name and address
- Archers Schnapps Company,
- Office 17,
- 78 Marylebone High St.,
- Marylebone,
- London,
- W1U 5AP.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy (kJ)
|360
|Energy (kcal)
|86
|Fat (g)
|0
|of which saturated (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|13
|of which sugars (g)
|0
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
