Regal Angel Cake Slices 5 Pieces
Product Description
- Vanilla flavoured sponge with cream filling.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Egg, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Palm Fractions), Filling Cream (Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Palm Fractions), Vanilla Flavouring (E150c)), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Raising Agent (E450i, E500ii, Wheat Flour), Emulsifier (E475, E471), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Preservative (E202, E330), Vanilla Flavouring (E150c), Colour (E122, E160c), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Nuts
Storage
Once opened store in an airtight container away from direct sunlight.For Best Before See Wrapper.
Number of uses
Contains 5 delicious cake slices
Warnings
- Warning: Colour E122 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
5 x Cake Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Piece
|Per 100g
|Energy
|870kj
|1979kJ
|-
|217kcal
|471 kcal
|Total Fat
|13.0g
|29.5g
|of which saturates
|4.3g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|48.3g
|of which sugars
|11.7g
|26.7g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.0g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.9g
Safety information
