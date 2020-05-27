By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Angel Cake Slices 5 Pieces

No ratings yetWrite a review
Regal Angel Cake Slices 5 Pieces
£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured sponge with cream filling.
  • Full product range available online
  • www.shopatregal.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • The nation's bakery products favourite
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Egg, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Palm Fractions), Filling Cream (Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Palm Fractions), Vanilla Flavouring (E150c)), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Raising Agent (E450i, E500ii, Wheat Flour), Emulsifier (E475, E471), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Preservative (E202, E330), Vanilla Flavouring (E150c), Colour (E122, E160c), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Nuts

Storage

Once opened store in an airtight container away from direct sunlight.For Best Before See Wrapper.

Number of uses

Contains 5 delicious cake slices

Warnings

  • Warning: Colour E122 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5 x Cake Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer PiecePer 100g
Energy870kj1979kJ
-217kcal471 kcal
Total Fat13.0g29.5g
of which saturates4.3g9.7g
Carbohydrate21.2g48.3g
of which sugars11.7g26.7g
Fibre0.3g0.6g
Protein2.0g4.6g
Salt0.4g0.9g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Colour E122 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

