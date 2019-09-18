By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Xero Cola 2L

4.5(11)Write a review
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
Per 250ml
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated cola flavour soft drink with caffeine and sweeteners.
  • EXTREME TASTE Made to a specially developed, refreshing recipe, with no sugar Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • EXTREME TASTE
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Hibiscus, Carrot, Molasses], Phosphoric Acid, Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy2kJ / <1kcal6kJ / 1kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good value

5 stars

Good value

really nice, almost as good as the leading brand.

5 stars

really tasty we actually really like it scaed so much money from weekly buying pepsi max

I actually prefer this to the "real thing" and a t

5 stars

I actually prefer this to the "real thing" and a third of the price too.

My son drinks it

5 stars

My son drinks it

Quite the best cola I've ever tasted. Thank you te

5 stars

Quite the best cola I've ever tasted. Thank you tesco. I don't drink any other soft drinks.

Brilliant no sugar Cola. Great taste. Excellent mi

5 stars

Brilliant no sugar Cola. Great taste. Excellent mixer. Beats the "Named Brands" into a cocked hat.

you get what you paid for

3 stars

Quality is what you pay for but lately since they changed the label it has become very gassy

It's quality is very good.

5 stars

It's quality is very good.

Great product

5 stars

Swapped to this come from leading brands and very happy! Tastes great and saves me money too

Great taste at a low price

4 stars

Decided to give this a try as I was sick of being gouged for Pepsi Max/Coke Zero and we actually much prefer this now on both taste and cost. At around a third of the price of the brand leaders, it's worth a punt! Just be careful pouring, the bottles are a bit squishy.

1-10 of 11 reviews

