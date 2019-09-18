Tesco Xero Cola 2L

Good value
really nice, almost as good as the leading brand.
really tasty we actually really like it scaed so much money from weekly buying pepsi max
I actually prefer this to the "real thing" and a third of the price too.
Quite the best cola I've ever tasted. Thank you tesco. I don't drink any other soft drinks.
Brilliant no sugar Cola. Great taste. Excellent mixer. Beats the "Named Brands" into a cocked hat.
Quality is what you pay for but lately since they changed the label it has become very gassy
Swapped to this come from leading brands and very happy! Tastes great and saves me money too
Great taste at a low price
Decided to give this a try as I was sick of being gouged for Pepsi Max/Coke Zero and we actually much prefer this now on both taste and cost. At around a third of the price of the brand leaders, it's worth a punt! Just be careful pouring, the bottles are a bit squishy.