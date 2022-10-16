Tesco Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml

The Best!
Top stars for these. I tried them after reading the reviews, and I have to agree, they are the BEST Tesco cones by far and excellent value. Don’t stop selling these please Tesco, and keep the price as it is!
Delicious
Really enjoyed this ice cream delicious 😋
First time buying these and glad I did they are de
First time buying these and glad I did they are delicious
Good for the price
Very good quality, for the price. Toffee interior, good. Well done Tesco.
Better than Cornetto!
The "icing" toppings are delicious ..... and the ice cream core stays nicely soft (not icy/granular, like others!) Delicious! And terrific value!
Very good!
Very good from Tesco.
Great value cones.
Great value cones.
Yummy!
For the people who say they have to lucky dip as there's no marking we just mark the paper lids with either a pencil or a marker it takes 2 seconds that way you won't have to guess!
Frozen pot luck
Product good but packaging useless as identification of flavour missing which is not good if a guest wants a specific one.
Moreish!
Very good quality and agoiod price. I add these to my oder often.