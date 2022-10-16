We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml

4.5(25)Write a review
Tesco Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml
£1.20
£0.27/100ml

One cone

Energy
903kJ
215kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.4g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1223kJ / 292kcal

Product Description

  • Toffee and vanilla flavour ice creams in a wafer cone coated with chocolate flavoured coating, rippled and topped with toffee sauce, finished with toffee pieces.
  • A sweet toffee sauce centre, topped with chewy toffee pieces
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Toffee Sauce (16%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Toffee Pieces (2.5%), Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt.

Toffee Sauce contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Toffee Pieces contain: Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Palm Stearin), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Water, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Powdered Cellulose), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18??C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 110ml e (440ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne cone (74g)
Energy1223kJ / 292kcal903kJ / 215kcal
Fat12.9g9.5g
Saturates10.6g7.8g
Carbohydrate40.1g29.6g
Sugars23.6g17.4g
Fibre1.0g0.7g
Protein3.3g2.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
View all Ice Cream Cones & Choc Ices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

25 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The Best!

5 stars

Top stars for these. I tried them after reading the reviews, and I have to agree, they are the BEST Tesco cones by far and excellent value. Don’t stop selling these please Tesco, and keep the price as it is!

Delicious

5 stars

Really enjoyed this ice cream delicious 😋

First time buying these and glad I did they are de

5 stars

First time buying these and glad I did they are delicious

Good for the price

4 stars

Very good quality, for the price. Toffee interior, good. Well done Tesco.

Better than Cornetto!

5 stars

The "icing" toppings are delicious ..... and the ice cream core stays nicely soft (not icy/granular, like others!) Delicious! And terrific value!

Very good!

5 stars

Very good from Tesco.

Great value cones.

5 stars

Great value cones.

Yummy!

5 stars

For the people who say they have to lucky dip as there's no marking we just mark the paper lids with either a pencil or a marker it takes 2 seconds that way you won't have to guess!

Frozen pot luck

3 stars

Product good but packaging useless as identification of flavour missing which is not good if a guest wants a specific one.

Moreish!

5 stars

Very good quality and agoiod price. I add these to my oder often.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here