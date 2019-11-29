By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Anchovy Fillets In Olive Oil 100G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.50
£2.50/100g
2 fillets
  • Energy55kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 920kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Salted anchovy fillets in sunflower oil and extra virgin olive oil (6%).
  • Hand filleted. CAUGHT IN THE WILD. Traditionally salt cured for an intense, punchy taste
  • Hand-filleted
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Salted Anchovy Fillets (60%), Sunflower Oil (34%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Salted Anchovy Fillets contain: Anchovy (Fish), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in Morocco MA1172

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 10 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

Return to

Drained weight

60g

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 fillets (6g)
Energy920kJ / 220kcal55kJ / 13kcal
Fat12.2g0.7g
Saturates2.0g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.0g
Sugars0.2g0.0g
Fibre0.7g0.0g
Protein26.6g1.6g
Salt14.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 10 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Mmmmm

5 stars

Great tasting fish.

Horribly smelling of rotten shell fish!

1 stars

This review is for Tesco Anchovy Fillets In Olive Oil 100G batch (as written on the lid) "BBE JAN 2021 _A MA19H FAB MAROC" The anchovy themselves were fine, medium quality I would say: small, good colour, too many bones. Fine. The reason I am here writing the review for a jar of anchovy (!) is because these smelled (and tasted) of shell fish! I have no idea what went wrong in the production line. When I bought them I opened immediately, some drops of the oil went onto my fingers, and immediately I noticed the smell was strange, tasted it and yes it smelled and tasted of shell fish... not sure how to describe it... like shrimps, or oysters, I don't know. Stupid me I then used them to cook a dish, a south Italian dish, using about 10 fillets for the dish, I thought I wash them because I thought it was the oil smelling so badly. Easy to guess the dish came out tasting and smelling horribly. Threw away the cooked dish and the rest of anchovy. I come from Sicily, so I know what a normal or good anchovy is. I don't blame Tesco for this, but rather the fish farm producing this and perhaps the Tesco buyer who should check better their products. Never again.

Great for pizzas and roasts

5 stars

All rounder for pizzas roasts and more

