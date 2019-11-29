Mmmmm
Horribly smelling of rotten shell fish!
This review is for Tesco Anchovy Fillets In Olive Oil 100G batch (as written on the lid) "BBE JAN 2021 _A MA19H FAB MAROC" The anchovy themselves were fine, medium quality I would say: small, good colour, too many bones. Fine. The reason I am here writing the review for a jar of anchovy (!) is because these smelled (and tasted) of shell fish! I have no idea what went wrong in the production line. When I bought them I opened immediately, some drops of the oil went onto my fingers, and immediately I noticed the smell was strange, tasted it and yes it smelled and tasted of shell fish... not sure how to describe it... like shrimps, or oysters, I don't know. Stupid me I then used them to cook a dish, a south Italian dish, using about 10 fillets for the dish, I thought I wash them because I thought it was the oil smelling so badly. Easy to guess the dish came out tasting and smelling horribly. Threw away the cooked dish and the rest of anchovy. I come from Sicily, so I know what a normal or good anchovy is. I don't blame Tesco for this, but rather the fish farm producing this and perhaps the Tesco buyer who should check better their products. Never again.
