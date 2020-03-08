By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Radieux 113B Black Kitchen Analogue Radio

4.5(301)Write a review
Tesco Radieux 113B Black Kitchen Analogue Radio
£ 10.95
£10.95/each

Product Description

  • Analogue radio
  • Compact size
  • Requires 3x D/UM1 batteries
  • - Analog tuning MW/LW/FM
  • - Built-in AM antenna bar;
  • - Built-in 1 x full range 1-way speaker;
  • - Earphone function;
  • - AC/dry battery powered;
  • - Carrying handle;
  • AC/DC MW/LW/FM Analog Tuning Radio w/Built-in Mono Speaker

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

301 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Looking for a FM/AM/LW radio look no further!

5 stars

This tesco radio 113b is excellent at everything.I can listen to my favorite radio stations anywhere even in Watersmeet 100% RECCOMEND!

Awful

1 stars

Cant get radio 3 or radio 4. tried and tried but on the frequency they are at there is just white noise

Amazing quality!!

5 stars

I bought this to replace my work radio in work, took it home to test it out and kept it for myself, will buy another. Amazing quality and at a great price!. 100% recommend

Great little radio

5 stars

Great little radio. Purchased for the garden shed. Not

FANTASTIC BARGAIN EXCELLENT RADIO

5 stars

Great radio. I have it running via mains and the lead could be longer but the sound from a little analogue radio is exceptional. No crackle and it stays true to the tuned channel. Easy to tune in just plug in set your preferred station and enjoy.

Easy to use

5 stars

I bought this item about two weeks ago for my elderly mother to use in her kitchen. It's ideal for her, easy to use not complicated and fit's well on the window sill. She is very pleased with the radio.

Portable am radio

5 stars

Great for work and around the home. Comes with mains lead too.

Good little radio

4 stars

This is second one I have bought for my tack room. Great radio for the price

Poor speaker

3 stars

This Radio suffered from a crackly speaker and I had to return

Great Radio

5 stars

Great Radio Battery & Mains is a bonus Price is very cheap for a kitchen addition

1-10 of 301 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

