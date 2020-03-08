Tesco Radieux 113B Black Kitchen Analogue Radio

Looking for a FM/AM/LW radio look no further!
This tesco radio 113b is excellent at everything.I can listen to my favorite radio stations anywhere even in Watersmeet 100% RECCOMEND!
Awful
Cant get radio 3 or radio 4. tried and tried but on the frequency they are at there is just white noise
Amazing quality!!
I bought this to replace my work radio in work, took it home to test it out and kept it for myself, will buy another. Amazing quality and at a great price!. 100% recommend
Great little radio
Great little radio. Purchased for the garden shed. Not
FANTASTIC BARGAIN EXCELLENT RADIO
Great radio. I have it running via mains and the lead could be longer but the sound from a little analogue radio is exceptional. No crackle and it stays true to the tuned channel. Easy to tune in just plug in set your preferred station and enjoy.
Easy to use
I bought this item about two weeks ago for my elderly mother to use in her kitchen. It's ideal for her, easy to use not complicated and fit's well on the window sill. She is very pleased with the radio.
Portable am radio
Great for work and around the home. Comes with mains lead too.
Good little radio
This is second one I have bought for my tack room. Great radio for the price
Poor speaker
This Radio suffered from a crackly speaker and I had to return
Great Radio
Great Radio Battery & Mains is a bonus Price is very cheap for a kitchen addition