Shepherd Neame 1698 500Ml

- Beer
- 1698 Bottle Conditioned Kentish Strong Ale is a living product which continues to ferment 'in the bottle', this creates a natural sediment just like real ale as it ferments in the cask at the pub.
- Only local hops, malted barley, glucose syrup and water drawn from our artesian well are used to brew 1698 Bottle Conditioned Kentish Strong Ale. Hops are added three times, hence it is 'thrice hopped'.
- See: Auburn
- Smell: Roasted, Fruit, Hoppy
- Taste: Rich, Fruity, Warming
- Shepherd Neame's brewery has stood by the meandering salt creek in the ancient port of Faversham for over 300 years. A Royal Court to the Kings of Kent, the town holds no less than 17 Royal Charters and is one of the few allowed to use the 'three lions crest' from the Royal Arms.
- Pack size: 500ML
- Contains Barley Malt (Gluten)
3.3
6.5% vol
Ambient
- Served chilled.
Bottle. Recyclable
- Brewed & bottled by:
- Shepherd Neame Ltd.,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- ME13 7AX,
- England.
18 Years
500ml ℮
