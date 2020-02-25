By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shepherd Neame 1698 500Ml

Shepherd Neame 1698 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 1698 Bottle Conditioned Kentish Strong Ale is a living product which continues to ferment 'in the bottle', this creates a natural sediment just like real ale as it ferments in the cask at the pub.
  • Only local hops, malted barley, glucose syrup and water drawn from our artesian well are used to brew 1698 Bottle Conditioned Kentish Strong Ale. Hops are added three times, hence it is 'thrice hopped'.
  • See: Auburn
  • Smell: Roasted, Fruit, Hoppy
  • Taste: Rich, Fruity, Warming
  • Shepherd Neame's brewery has stood by the meandering salt creek in the ancient port of Faversham for over 300 years. A Royal Court to the Kings of Kent, the town holds no less than 17 Royal Charters and is one of the few allowed to use the 'three lions crest' from the Royal Arms.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley Malt (Gluten)

Tasting Notes

  • Rich, Fruity, Warming

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

6.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Served chilled.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Shepherd Neame Ltd.,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • ME13 7AX,
  • England.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

