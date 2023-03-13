We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Erdinger Dunkel 500Ml

4.7(7)Write a review
image 1 of Erdinger Dunkel 500Ml
£1.80
£3.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Wheat Beer
  • A specialty for connoisseurs. Erdinger Dunkel wheat beer is calm and confident. Strong, dark and exceptionally harmonious. The first sip reveals a symphony of carefully selected dark wheat and barley malts. Refined roasting aromas give this wheat beer its strong character. Erdinger Dunkel bottles were a specially crafted present from our master brewers for owner Werner Brombach's 50th birthday in 1989. The “boss” was so thrilled with the matured, aromatic speciality that he decided to put it on the market in 1990. What makes this full-bodied specialty go down so easily? It's the balance between malt notes with their touch of sweetness and a pleasantly refreshing finish that reverberates long on the palate. Lovers of strong aromas appreciate Erdinger Dunkel as a genuine specialty. “Bayerische Edelreifung” - for perfect enjoyment. Brewed according to the Bavarian Purity Law.
  • Bottle Fermentation
  • Bavarian Double Maturity Method
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Malt, Barley Malt, Roasted Malt, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

ABV

5.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Erdinger Weissbräuc Werner Brombach GmbH,
  • Lange Zeile 1+3,
  • D-85435 Erding,
  • Deutschland,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Erdinger Weissbräuc Werner Brombach GmbH,
  • Lange Zeile 1+3,
  • D-85435 Erding,
  • Deutschland,
  • Germany.
  • www.erdinger.de

Net Contents

50cl ℮

View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very drinkable!

5 stars

I use the Clubcard deal, 4 for £6, to try some different beers and came across this one. It's really dark with a very creamy head, kind of Porter style, and is sooo smooooth with no hoppy bitterness. Goes down way too easily, i'll be buying this one again for sure.

Excellent beer

5 stars

Excellent beer

My husband really enjoyed this beer and said it wa

5 stars

My husband really enjoyed this beer and said it was very flavoursome.

Great dark wheat beer.

5 stars

Great dark wheat beer.

Thoroughly enjoyable

5 stars

I really enjoy dark heavy beers that are not too bitter. This is a good one!

The Jury's Out

3 stars

I really do not know what to make of this. Although it contains hops, it is unlike a bitter; it is not a lager either. I drank one at room temperature on a cool day and the closest I could describe it would be an English bitter that had gone flat. I will give it another try straight from the fridge on a hotter day. Perhaps "dunkel" signifies that a dark biscuit has been dunked in it ?

Fantastic dark malty beer

5 stars

Fantastic dark malty beer

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here