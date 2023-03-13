Erdinger Dunkel 500Ml

Very drinkable!
I use the Clubcard deal, 4 for £6, to try some different beers and came across this one. It's really dark with a very creamy head, kind of Porter style, and is sooo smooooth with no hoppy bitterness. Goes down way too easily, i'll be buying this one again for sure.
Excellent beer
My husband really enjoyed this beer and said it was very flavoursome.
Great dark wheat beer.
Thoroughly enjoyable
I really enjoy dark heavy beers that are not too bitter. This is a good one!
The Jury's Out
I really do not know what to make of this. Although it contains hops, it is unlike a bitter; it is not a lager either. I drank one at room temperature on a cool day and the closest I could describe it would be an English bitter that had gone flat. I will give it another try straight from the fridge on a hotter day. Perhaps "dunkel" signifies that a dark biscuit has been dunked in it ?
Fantastic dark malty beer
