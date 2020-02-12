Tesco Triple Chocolate Cookie 285G

Cooking time: 11-12 minutes

Makes: 6 Cookies.

Method: Oven

You will need:

25g soft unsalted butter;15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) cold water; baking tray.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.

2. Line a flat baking tray with greaseproof paper.

3. Empty the cookie mix into a large mixing bowl and add the butter and water.

4. Mix together to form a dough.

5. Divide the cookie dough into 6 evenly sized balls.

6. Evenly space the balls on the baking tray and gently press each ball down slightly.

7. Bake in the centre of the oven for 11-12 minutes.

8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking tray for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.