Tesco Triple Chocolate Cookie 285G

- Energy948kJ 226kcal11%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars18.4g20%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1824kJ / 435kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate cookie mix with milk and white chocolate chunks.
- JUST ADD BUTTER & WATER
- Pack size: 285G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%)(Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), White Chocolate Chunks (10%)(Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
Milk chocolate chunks contain: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 19% minimum.
White chocolate chunks contain: Milk Solids 23% minimum.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once baked in an airtight container
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only
Preparation and Usage
Cooking time: 11-12 minutes
Makes: 6 Cookies.
Method: Oven
You will need:
25g soft unsalted butter;15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) cold water; baking tray.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.
2. Line a flat baking tray with greaseproof paper.
3. Empty the cookie mix into a large mixing bowl and add the butter and water.
4. Mix together to form a dough.
5. Divide the cookie dough into 6 evenly sized balls.
6. Evenly space the balls on the baking tray and gently press each ball down slightly.
7. Bake in the centre of the oven for 11-12 minutes.
8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking tray for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
285g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (52g)
|Energy
|1824kJ / 435kcal
|948kJ / 226kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|9.4g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|60.9g
|31.7g
|Sugars
|35.4g
|18.4g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.6g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
