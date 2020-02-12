By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Fudge Cake Kit 502G

Tesco Chocolate Fudge Cake Kit 502G
£ 1.70
£3.39/kg

1/8 of a cake
  • Energy1471kJ 351kcal
    18%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars36.0g
    40%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1599kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate fudge cake kit consisting of individual sachets of chocolate cake mix and chocolate frosting mix.
  • WITH RICH FROSTING MIX Just add eggs, milk, oil & butter
  • WITH RICH FROSTING MIX Just add eggs, milk, oil & butter
  • Pack size: 502G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (11%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 20 minutes

    Method: Oven

    You will need: 2 medium eggs; 120ml (8tbsp) semi-skimmed milk; 30ml (2tbsp) vegetable oil; 50g softened unsalted butter.2 x 20cm (8 inch) greased and lined round cake tins.
    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 4.
    2. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add the eggs, 90ml (6tbsp) milk and the oil.
    3. Mix with an electric whisk for 2 minutes until smooth.
    4. Divide the mixture equally into the tins and bake in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes or until risen.
    5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turming out onto a cooling rack.
    6. Beat the butter until fluffy and gradually mix in the frosting mix and the rest of the milk umtil smooth.
    7. Sandwich the cakes together with a third of the frosting, then use the rest to cover the top and sides of the cake.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

502g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (92g)
Energy1599kJ / 381kcal1471kJ / 351kcal
Fat16.1g14.8g
Saturates6.5g5.9g
Carbohydrate52.6g48.4g
Sugars39.1g36.0g
Fibre1.9g1.7g
Protein5.5g5.1g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Very light and moist lovely taste I recommend this

5 stars

Very light and moist lovely taste I recommend this product

