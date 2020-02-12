Tesco Chocolate Fudge Cake Kit 502G

Very light and moist lovely taste I recommend this
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1599kJ / 381kcal
INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (11%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Method: Oven
You will need: 2 medium eggs; 120ml (8tbsp) semi-skimmed milk; 30ml (2tbsp) vegetable oil; 50g softened unsalted butter.2 x 20cm (8 inch) greased and lined round cake tins.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 4.
2. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add the eggs, 90ml (6tbsp) milk and the oil.
3. Mix with an electric whisk for 2 minutes until smooth.
4. Divide the mixture equally into the tins and bake in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes or until risen.
5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turming out onto a cooling rack.
6. Beat the butter until fluffy and gradually mix in the frosting mix and the rest of the milk umtil smooth.
7. Sandwich the cakes together with a third of the frosting, then use the rest to cover the top and sides of the cake.
8 Servings
502g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a cake (92g)
|Energy
|1599kJ / 381kcal
|1471kJ / 351kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|14.8g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|52.6g
|48.4g
|Sugars
|39.1g
|36.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|5.5g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
