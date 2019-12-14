Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 780G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.

Pre-heat oven. Remove outer sleeve and film.

Caution

This product contains raw meat.

Important

Not Suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and re-test. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place foil tray on a baking tray and roast in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes - 2 hours 10 minutes.

If the joint becomes too dark in colour cove with foil.

Allow the joint to rest for 10 minutes prior to carving.

180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 - 2 hrs 10 mins



