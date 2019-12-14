By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 780G

4.5(6)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 13/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£6.42/kg

Per 125g
  • Energy881kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 705kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless turkey breast joint basted with butter oil, rapeseed oil and added water.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS RICH & SUCCULENT Tender British Turkey Basted With Butter Basted for extra succulence and a rich flavour Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns to ensure their wellbeing.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Basted for extra succulence and a rich flavour
  • Rich & Succulent
  • Tender British turkey basted with butter
  • Cook from frozen 2hrs 20mins
  • Pack size: 0.78kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (90%), Water, Butteroil (Milk) (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Flavouring (Milk), Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep Frozen - see storage instructions

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Pre-heat oven. Remove outer sleeve and film.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not Suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and re-test. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place foil tray on a baking tray and roast in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes - 2 hours 10 minutes.
If the joint becomes too dark in colour cove with foil.
Allow the joint to rest for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 - 2 hrs 10 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place foil tray on a baking tray and roast in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes - 1 hour 20 minutes.
If the joint becomes too dark in colour cove with foil.
Allow the joint to rest for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 - 1 hr 20 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using turkey from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

780g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlper 125g**
Energy705kJ / 167kcal881kJ / 209kcal
Fat5.2g6.5g
Saturates1.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein29.8g37.3g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 780g typically weighs 600g.--

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

DELICIOUS, LEAN AND SUCCULENT TURKEY BREAST ROAST

5 stars

I bought this for my Christmas dinner and cooked it on 14th Dec, sliced it all, had some for my dinner and there's plenty left for two days dinners at Christmas. I will now freeze the rest and can then defrost it when needed. I buy a turkey breast roast every year but this is the first time from Tesco and it is delicious, lovely succulent, tender turkey with no waste. I will be relying on Tesco every year in future for my turkey breast roast. It will provide two or even three generous portions and is great if you live alone,or a couple - you can still have delicious turkey breast meat without having to buy a huge turkey! Highly recommended.

Value for money and tasty and moist.

5 stars

Just eaten one of these for Sunday lunch 27th Oct 2019. Excellent, nice and moist and easy to cook from frozen (instead of the palaver of defrosting) and served 4 adults with big appetites and a hungry 5 year old child with enough left for sandwiches next day. Cracking value for money.

Horrible

4 stars

After over 40 years of sucessfully roasting a Turkey, this was the driest stringiest bird I have ever cooked

OK.Needs improving.

3 stars

Not as good as I was expecting,So much liquid came out in the cooking,leaving the turkey very dry. I suggest putting tinfoil on during cooking,taking it off for the last 15 minutes. As I have bought 2 of these,I will let you know again after the second one.

Fantastic value

5 stars

This is a great joint to have in the freezer. Delicious and moist and serves 3 to 4 easily with all the trimmings for a Sunday lunch.

Moist and tasty !

5 stars

My daughter tells me (a vegetarian) this turkey is beautiful ! full of flavour and never dry. This year I will buy 2 so she can take one back to Uni with her. She will use if for a main course, wraps and sandwiches and stir fry.

