Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 780G

DELICIOUS, LEAN AND SUCCULENT TURKEY BREAST ROAST
I bought this for my Christmas dinner and cooked it on 14th Dec, sliced it all, had some for my dinner and there's plenty left for two days dinners at Christmas. I will now freeze the rest and can then defrost it when needed. I buy a turkey breast roast every year but this is the first time from Tesco and it is delicious, lovely succulent, tender turkey with no waste. I will be relying on Tesco every year in future for my turkey breast roast. It will provide two or even three generous portions and is great if you live alone,or a couple - you can still have delicious turkey breast meat without having to buy a huge turkey! Highly recommended.
Value for money and tasty and moist.
Just eaten one of these for Sunday lunch 27th Oct 2019. Excellent, nice and moist and easy to cook from frozen (instead of the palaver of defrosting) and served 4 adults with big appetites and a hungry 5 year old child with enough left for sandwiches next day. Cracking value for money.
Horrible
After over 40 years of sucessfully roasting a Turkey, this was the driest stringiest bird I have ever cooked
OK.Needs improving.
Not as good as I was expecting,So much liquid came out in the cooking,leaving the turkey very dry. I suggest putting tinfoil on during cooking,taking it off for the last 15 minutes. As I have bought 2 of these,I will let you know again after the second one.
Fantastic value
This is a great joint to have in the freezer. Delicious and moist and serves 3 to 4 easily with all the trimmings for a Sunday lunch.
Moist and tasty !
My daughter tells me (a vegetarian) this turkey is beautiful ! full of flavour and never dry. This year I will buy 2 so she can take one back to Uni with her. She will use if for a main course, wraps and sandwiches and stir fry.