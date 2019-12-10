Tesco Long Life Double Cream Alternative 500G

There is a difference, and it's the conscious cost
A direct comparison between this "alternative" and the real fresh option is clear as it is not cream, leaving a more stale aftertaste when in accompaniment to a dessert where the flavour of the cream is welcomed, it also pours with a higher viscosity. The ingredients say it all: "Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk", "Palm Kernel Oil" and "Palm Oil" (why is palm oil needed?) with "Modified Maize Starch" (is that GM?) and of course "Flavourings". Unlike UHT milk, this NOT a heat treated form of the original product but a substitute, and a good one with an excellent price to volume ratio, especially with the convenience of an average half year shelf life. I can recommend it, but be aware that it is not cream, but does taste good enough.
This is a must in my shopping list from Tesco. I use it in so many different ways (either savory or sweet recipes)! It's also more convenient than the fresh cream and you can keep it in the fridge once opened for longer . Very satisfied
should not have palm oil in it.
good product
always use this instead of fresh as it cooks well and whips well and my fussy other half doesnt know the difference so it is a store cupboard staple . Thank you Tesco
It’s as good even better than fresh
In my opinion indistinguishable from fresh double cream.
A very useful store cupboard stand-by.
No wasted cream anymore brilliant
I always used to buy fresh cream and ended up throwing most of it out as I did not get around to using it what a waste of money. This longlife cream can be kept in the cupboard until you are ready to use it and lasts so much longer than fresh. I use it in place of anywhere I use fresh cream it also whips really well. I always have 5 in the cupboard.
handy standby
handy to keep in the fridge for when needed, keeps a few weeks
Always need a bit of cream
As the carton says 'cream alternative' and it certainly is a very useful item, I usually keep 2 or 3 in the fridge. It is handy for hot or cold sweets.
Excellent product!
Tempted never to buy fresh cream again.