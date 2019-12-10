By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Long Life Double Cream Alternative 500G

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Long Life Double Cream Alternative 500G
£ 1.10
£0.22/100g
50g contains
  • Energy649kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.9g
    23%
  • Saturates11.3g
    57%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1297kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • UHT Double cream alternative with reconstituted skimmed milk and vegetable oil.
  • Made with reconstituted skimmed milk and vegetable oil. Ideal for pouring, whipping, and cooking. UHT Double cream alternative with reconstituted skimmed milk and vegetable oil.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings (contains Milk), Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated consume within 3 days and by date shown. Best before end: see top of carton.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill before whipping.

    Pour into a clean, chilled mixing bowl and whip at high speed until desired consistency is obtained.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains50g contains
Energy1297kJ / 315kcal649kJ / 157kcal
Fat31.8g15.9g
Saturates22.6g11.3g
Carbohydrate4.6g2.3g
Sugars1.7g0.9g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein2.2g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

There is a difference, and it's the conscious cost

3 stars

A direct comparison between this "alternative" and the real fresh option is clear as it is not cream, leaving a more stale aftertaste when in accompaniment to a dessert where the flavour of the cream is welcomed, it also pours with a higher viscosity. The ingredients say it all: "Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk", "Palm Kernel Oil" and "Palm Oil" (why is palm oil needed?) with "Modified Maize Starch" (is that GM?) and of course "Flavourings". Unlike UHT milk, this NOT a heat treated form of the original product but a substitute, and a good one with an excellent price to volume ratio, especially with the convenience of an average half year shelf life. I can recommend it, but be aware that it is not cream, but does taste good enough.

This is a must in my shopping list from Tesco. I u

5 stars

This is a must in my shopping list from Tesco. I use it in so many different ways (either savory or sweet recipes)! It's also more convenient than the fresh cream and you can keep it in the fridge once opened for longer . Very satisfied

should not have palm oil in it.

1 stars

should not have palm oil in it.

good product

5 stars

always use this instead of fresh as it cooks well and whips well and my fussy other half doesnt know the difference so it is a store cupboard staple . Thank you Tesco

It’s as good even better than fresh

5 stars

It’s as good even better than fresh

In my opinion indistinguishable from fresh double cream.

5 stars

A very useful store cupboard stand-by.

No wasted cream anymore brilliant

5 stars

I always used to buy fresh cream and ended up throwing most of it out as I did not get around to using it what a waste of money. This longlife cream can be kept in the cupboard until you are ready to use it and lasts so much longer than fresh. I use it in place of anywhere I use fresh cream it also whips really well. I always have 5 in the cupboard.

handy standby

5 stars

handy to keep in the fridge for when needed, keeps a few weeks

Always need a bit of cream

4 stars

As the carton says 'cream alternative' and it certainly is a very useful item, I usually keep 2 or 3 in the fridge. It is handy for hot or cold sweets.

Excellent product!

5 stars

Tempted never to buy fresh cream again.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

