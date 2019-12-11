Kellogg's All Bran Golden Crunch 390G

Not available, very annoying!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1711kJ
Wheat Bran (26%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin), Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
|Typical Values
|/100g %RI*
|/45g %RI*
|Energy
|1711kJ
|770kJ
|-
|407kcal
|183kcal 9%
|Fat
|11g
|5.0g 7%
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.5g 3%
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|28g
|of which sugars
|21g
|9.5g 11%
|Fibre
|13g
|5.9g
|Protein
|7.6g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.37g 6%
|Vitamin D
|5.5µg 110%
|2.5µg 50%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.62mg 56%
|0.28mg 25%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.78mg 56%
|0.35mg 25%
|Niacin (B3)
|9.0mg 56%
|4.0mg 25%
|Vitamin B6
|0.78mg 56%
|0.35mg 25%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|166µg 83%
|74.0µg 37%
|Vitamin B12
|1.4µg 56%
|0.63µg 25%
|Iron
|8.0mg 57%
|3.6mg 26%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
