Tesco Vegetable Suet 200G

Great GLUTEN FREE Suet. I know someone has stated that its not gluten free as you need to add self raising flour to make dumplings/suet puddings etc. I have Coeliacs and use this. I use GLUTEN FREE Self raising flour to make my items. The product itself is gluten free but you must make sure the additional ingredient you add are also.
It made beautiful, light, fluffy dumplings. I was impressed.
very roughly shredded with big clumps!
Confused with ingredients
I am coeliac, therefore cannot eat gluten. I bought Tesco Vegetable suet having read somewhere it was gluten free. The packet I have (Best Before End Aug 2019) appears to be exactly the same as shown here, but the ingredients are totally different. On my packet the ingredients are shown as - Palm oil, Rice flour, Sunflower oil. This would indicate no gluten. The recipe for dumplings shows self raising flour which contains gluten, therefore making the dumpling unsuitable for coeliacs. I would of course use gluten free flour. BUT there is always that doubt. I would only use this packet of suet for myself if it was marked as GLUTEN FREE. It is fine for non-coeliacs. Perhaps someone from Tesco could forward this information to your dietary experts. I will check in due course to see if this suet has been labelled as GLUTEN FREE.
New version - 3 x calorie & fat content
This is a new version, it was not shown as new & there has been nothing to say Tesco were changing their vegetable suet! The old version of this contains far less calories & fat content to this newer version, so much so the new version has more than 3 times the calorie & fat content to their older & dare I say better vegetable suet!! I, for one will not be buying it!
Don't buy this
I always used beef suet before my sons went vegan and I blamed the fact that my dumplings weren't rising anymore on the difference between vegetable suet and "the real thing". Then I read the ingredients list and saw how much more flour the Tesco vegetable suet has than Atora. Presumably they are trying to make it look lower calorie - but it's FAT! You wouldn't try and make butter lower calorie by putting flour in it so why this? It changes the ratio of fat to flour and makes your recipe wrong. I normally like Tesco own brands, but this is a waste of money.
great for vegetarians and carnivor's
I always buy this product as opposed to the beef, it does the same thing in whatever you cook or bake with no taste.