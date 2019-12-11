By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Suet 200G

£ 1.25
£6.25/kg
¼ of a pack
  • Energy1537kJ 372kcal
    19%
  • Fat35.0g
    50%
  • Saturates19.4g
    97%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3073kJ / 744kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded vegetable suet
  • GREAT FOR DUMPLINGS Just add flour & water
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

    Dumplings (1/4 of the pack will make 8 dumplings).

    You will need:100g Self Raising Flour; Pinch of Salt; Approx. 75ml (5 tbsp) Water.

    Method:

    1. Weigh 50g of the suet into a bowl.

    2. Add the self raising flour and salt to the bowl.

    3. Stir in approximately 75ml (5 tbsp) of cold water to form a firm but pliable dough.

    4. Divide the dough equally into 8 pieces.

    5. Form each piece into a ball shape using floured hands.

    6. Place on top of stews or casseroles for the last 20 minutes of cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (50g)
Energy3073kJ / 744kcal1537kJ / 372kcal
Fat70.0g35.0g
Saturates38.8g19.4g
Carbohydrate26.7g13.4g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein1.6g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

GLUTEN FREE

4 stars

Great GLUTEN FREE Suet. I know someone has stated that its not gluten free as you need to add self raising flour to make dumplings/suet puddings etc. I have Coeliacs and use this. I use GLUTEN FREE Self raising flour to make my items. The product itself is gluten free but you must make sure the additional ingredient you add are also.

It made beautiful, light, fluffy dumplings. I was

5 stars

It made beautiful, light, fluffy dumplings. I was impressed.

very roughly shredded with big clumps!

2 stars

very roughly shredded with big clumps!

Confused with ingredients

3 stars

I am coeliac, therefore cannot eat gluten. I bought Tesco Vegetable suet having read somewhere it was gluten free. The packet I have (Best Before End Aug 2019) appears to be exactly the same as shown here, but the ingredients are totally different. On my packet the ingredients are shown as - Palm oil, Rice flour, Sunflower oil. This would indicate no gluten. The recipe for dumplings shows self raising flour which contains gluten, therefore making the dumpling unsuitable for coeliacs. I would of course use gluten free flour. BUT there is always that doubt. I would only use this packet of suet for myself if it was marked as GLUTEN FREE. It is fine for non-coeliacs. Perhaps someone from Tesco could forward this information to your dietary experts. I will check in due course to see if this suet has been labelled as GLUTEN FREE.

New version - 3 x calorie & fat content

1 stars

This is a new version, it was not shown as new & there has been nothing to say Tesco were changing their vegetable suet! The old version of this contains far less calories & fat content to this newer version, so much so the new version has more than 3 times the calorie & fat content to their older & dare I say better vegetable suet!! I, for one will not be buying it!

Don't buy this

1 stars

I always used beef suet before my sons went vegan and I blamed the fact that my dumplings weren't rising anymore on the difference between vegetable suet and "the real thing". Then I read the ingredients list and saw how much more flour the Tesco vegetable suet has than Atora. Presumably they are trying to make it look lower calorie - but it's FAT! You wouldn't try and make butter lower calorie by putting flour in it so why this? It changes the ratio of fat to flour and makes your recipe wrong. I normally like Tesco own brands, but this is a waste of money.

great for vegetarians and carnivor's

5 stars

I always buy this product as opposed to the beef, it does the same thing in whatever you cook or bake with no taste.

