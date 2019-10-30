By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Seeds Of Change Organic Sun Dried Tomato & Basil 195G

4(1)Write a review
Seeds Of Change Organic Sun Dried Tomato & Basil 195G
£ 2.30
£1.18/100g

Offer

Per portion (97.5g)
  • Energy642kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat13g
    19%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 658kJ

Product Description

  • Organic Sundried Tomato and Basil Stir Through sauce.
  • Serves 2
  • Organically grown
  • No artificial additives or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes* (60%), Tomato Paste* (10%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Onion*, Sunflower Oil*, Sundried Tomatoes* (4.0%) (Tomatoes*, Sea Salt), Basil* (1.7%), Cane Sugar*, Sea Salt, Balsamic Vinegar*, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Maize Starch*, Locust Bean Gum*, Garlic*, Black Pepper*, Oregano*, Thyme*, *Certified Organic, Sea Salt is a permitted ingredient in organic foods

Storage

After opening, refrigerate for up to 7 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply grown, simply made...
  • Heat the sauce gently in a saucepan for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Cook 200g of pasta and serve sauce on top.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK.
  • IE:
  • Seeds of Change,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • IE:
  • Seeds of Change,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (97.5g) (%*)
Energy 658kJ642kJ (8%)
-159kcal155kcal (8%)
Fat 13g13g (19%)
of which saturates 1.8g1.8g (9%)
Carbohydrate 7.7g7.5g (3%)
of which sugars 6.5g6.3g (7%)
Fibre 1.7g1.7g
Protein 1.1g1.1g (2%)
Salt 1.2g1.1g (18%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Would be 5 stars without the sugar

4 stars

Such a shame they put sugar in this. I am so sick of finding sugar in every savoury food.

