Seeds Of Change Organic Sun Dried Tomato Stir/Serve 200G

Seeds Of Change Organic Sun Dried Tomato Stir/Serve 200G
£ 2.30
£1.15/100g
  • Pack size: 200G

Such tiny jars! What happened to the 500g jars for

3 stars

Such tiny jars! What happened to the 500g jars for the same price??

At last - it's back! I thought we might never see

5 stars

At last - it's back! I thought we might never see it again, and there is no other stir-in sauce like it. It enhances any dish,and we particularly enjoy it on skinless cod loins. Also chicken, omelettes, macaroni cheese and drizzled over a mound of mixed, steamed vegetables. Oh, and bubble and squeak. It will pep up any pile of leftovers you can find! First class organic ingredients, no suspect additives, and - hooray - no chillies, so you get to keep your taste buds intact into your seventies! Just the right amount for two people. Please don't discontinue this gem, Tesco.

Why the sugar?

4 stars

A useful standby in the cupboard, better still minus added sugar. Tomatoes are sweet enough.

Would be 5 stars without the sugar

4 stars

Such a shame they put sugar in this. I am so sick of finding sugar in every savoury food.

