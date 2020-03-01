Tesco Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G

Guests loved it! Makes a welcome change to over ri
Guests loved it! Makes a welcome change to over rich and sticky chocolate cakes. Very light sponge, I added one tablespoon of rapeseed oil to make the mixing smoother. Filled with fresh strawberries, strawberry jam and low fat crème fraîche.
MILK AND SOYA FREE!!!!! YAY
Suitable for milk or soya allergy suffers great taste well worth the money. Also great for kids to bake cakes and cupcakes.
Don't buy it - poor quality at too high a price
Very poor value compared with the much cheaper cake mix pack you sold until very recently. It is not enough mix for the recommended 8" cake, and gives two very thin cake layers, even when risen.. More than twice as expensive as your previous cake mix, the cake is not worth it. Bad show, Tesco.
Lovely
Great tasting cake mix - served with Jam and fresh cream in the middle lovely
Brilliant!
Lovely and chocolatey, and filled with black cherry jam - scrumptious!
Disappointing cake mix
Disappointing cake. The cake looked good and was moist , but unfortunately had very little flavour. If you have already bought one, I would add half a teaspoon of salt, and a tablespoon full of cocoa . Then butter ice it.