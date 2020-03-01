Tesco Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Method: Oven

Makes: 1 cake or 12 cupcakes

You will need: 2 medium eggs; 120ml water; 2x 20cm (8 inch) greased and lined round cake tins, or 12 cupcake cases, cupcake or muffin tin.

Sponge cake method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C /Gas Mark 5.

2. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add the eggs and water.

3. Beat with an electric mixer for 2 minutes until smooth.

4. Divide the mixture equally into the tins and bake in the centre of the

oven for 15-20 minutes until well risen.

5. Allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling

rack.

Cupcake method:

1. Pre-heat the oven as above.

2. Place the cupcake cases into a muffin tin.

3. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add the eggs and water.

4. Beat with an electric mixer for 2 minutes until smooth.

5. Divide the mixture equally between the cupcake cases and the centre of the

oven for 15-18 minutes until well risen.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.