Tesco Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G

Tesco Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G
£ 1.00
£2.50/kg
1/8 of a cake
  • Energy906kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars17.9g
    20%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1352kJ / 321kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge mix.
  • FLUFFY & DELICATE Just add eggs & water
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

    Method: Oven

    Makes: 1 cake or 12 cupcakes

    You will need: 2 medium eggs; 120ml water; 2x 20cm (8 inch) greased and lined round cake tins, or 12 cupcake cases, cupcake or muffin tin.
    Sponge cake method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C /Gas Mark 5.
    2. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add the eggs and water.
    3. Beat with an electric mixer for 2 minutes until smooth.
    4. Divide the mixture equally into the tins and bake in the centre of the
    oven for 15-20 minutes until well risen.
    5. Allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling
    rack.

    Cupcake method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven as above.
    2. Place the cupcake cases into a muffin tin.
    3. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add the eggs and water.
    4. Beat with an electric mixer for 2 minutes until smooth.
    5. Divide the mixture equally between the cupcake cases and the centre of the
    oven for 15-18 minutes until well risen.
    6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (67g)
Energy1352kJ / 321kcal906kJ / 215kcal
Fat10.2g6.8g
Saturates4.3g2.9g
Carbohydrate50.0g33.5g
Sugars26.8g17.9g
Fibre2.7g1.8g
Protein6.0g4.0g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Guests loved it! Makes a welcome change to over ri

4 stars

Guests loved it! Makes a welcome change to over rich and sticky chocolate cakes. Very light sponge, I added one tablespoon of rapeseed oil to make the mixing smoother. Filled with fresh strawberries, strawberry jam and low fat crème fraîche.

MILK AND SOYA FREE!!!!! YAY

5 stars

Suitable for milk or soya allergy suffers great taste well worth the money. Also great for kids to bake cakes and cupcakes.

Don't buy it - poor quality at too high a price

1 stars

Very poor value compared with the much cheaper cake mix pack you sold until very recently. It is not enough mix for the recommended 8" cake, and gives two very thin cake layers, even when risen.. More than twice as expensive as your previous cake mix, the cake is not worth it. Bad show, Tesco.

Lovely

5 stars

Great tasting cake mix - served with Jam and fresh cream in the middle lovely

Brilliant!

5 stars

Lovely and chocolatey, and filled with black cherry jam - scrumptious!

Disappointing cake mix

2 stars

Disappointing cake. The cake looked good and was moist , but unfortunately had very little flavour. If you have already bought one, I would add half a teaspoon of salt, and a tablespoon full of cocoa . Then butter ice it.

