Tesco Chocolate Cupcake Kit 315G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1763kJ / 422kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate cupcake kit consisting of individual sachets of chocolate cake mix, chocolate frosting mix and white and dark chocolate curls. Cupcake cases included.
- WITH DOUBLE CHOC CURLS Just add egg, butter & water
- Pack size: 315g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (8%), Palm Oil, White And Dark Chocolate Curls (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring.
White Chocolate Curls contain: Milk Solids 14% minimum
Dark Chocolate Curls contain: Cocoa Solids 32% minimum
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Method: Oven
Makes: 6 cupcakes
You will need:1 medium egg; 60ml (4tbsp) water; 70g softened unsalted butter, cupcake or muffin tray.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C /Gas Mark 4.
2. Place the 6 cupcake cases into a cupcake or muffin tray.
3. Empty the cake mix, egg and water into a bowl.
4. Mix using an electric or hand mixer for 1 minute until smooth.
5. Divide the mix equally between the cupcake cases and bake in the centre of the oven for 15 minutes until well risen.
6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
7. Whisk the frosting mix and the softened butter together until light and fluffy.
8. Once the cupcakes have cooled, pipe or spoon on the frosting and decorate with the chocolate curls.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
315g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake (75g)
|Energy
|1763kJ / 422kcal
|1322kJ / 316kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|16.7g
|Saturates
|12.6g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|37.3g
|Sugars
|38.0g
|28.5g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|2.0g
|Protein
|4.3g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
