By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Batchelors Cup A Soup Chicken & Leek 86G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Batchelors Cup A Soup Chicken & Leek 86G
£ 1.20
£1.40/100g
Per portion (252g) as prepared
  • Energy392kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.45g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 156kJ/37kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken & Leek Soup
  • Love your mug
  • With a Cup a Soup to hand it'll only take a moment to stir up a snack that's tasty, warm and satisfying - but you'll probably want to give yourself a bit longer to relax and enjoy it...
  • Low in sugar
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 86G
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Leek (5%), Onion (3%), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Chicken (1%), Salt, Milk Proteins, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • As easy as...
  • 1 Empty a sachet into a cup or mug.
  • 2 Add 230ml of boiling water.
  • 3 Stir well, wait a few moments.
  • 4 Sit back and enjoy..

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

86g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Portion (252g) As Prepared
Energy 156kJ/37kcal392kJ/94kcal
Fat 1.6g4.0g
of which saturates 1.1g2.8g
Carbohydrate 5.1g12.8g
of which sugars <0.5g1.0g
Fibre <0.5g0.5g
Protein 0.5g1.3g
Salt 0.58g1.45g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Heinz Tomato & Basil Cup Soup 4 Pack 88G

£ 1.20
£1.37/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here