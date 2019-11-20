Batchelors Slim A Soup Golden Vegetable Soup 51G

I want my money back. YES I DO.
this soup is not "Golden" it is white and is way short of any veg. I threw the lot in the bin. DISGUSTING.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 104kJ/25kcal
Water, Vegetables (8%) (Onion, Carrot, Swede, Leek), Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Sugar, Milk Proteins, Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Turmeric, Sage Extract
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack
This pack contains 4 portions
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
51g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Portion (203g) As Prepared
|Energy
|104kJ/25kcal
|211kJ/50kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|7.9g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.86g
DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
