Batchelors Slim A Soup Chicken 50G
- Energy202kJ 48kcal2%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt1.01g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100kJ/24kcal
Product Description
- Chicken Soup
- Love your shape
- Help yourself to a Slim a Soup. With fewer than 49 calories and less than 1% fat it's still tasty, satisfying and ready in a moment - but you'll probably want to give yourself a bit longer to relax and enjoy it...
- Less than 1% fat
- 48 calories
- Low in fat and sugar
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives
- Pack size: 50g
- Low in fat
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Chicken (3%), Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Onion, Salt, Parsley, Flavourings (contain Barley), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Whey (from Milk), Garlic, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- As Easy As...
- 1 Empty a sachet into a cup or mug.
- 2 Add 190ml of boiling water.
- 3 Stir well, wait a few moments.
- 4 Sit back and enjoy...
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Portion (203g) As Prepared
|Energy
|100kJ/24kcal
|202kJ/48kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|6.9g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.50g
|1.01g
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
