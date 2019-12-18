Nestle Munchies Giant Tube 100G
- Milk chocolates with soft caramel (24%) and crisp biscuit centre (9%).
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- MUNCHIES® giant tube, 100 grams of delicious milk chocolate cubes encasing a soft caramel & crunchy biscuit centre, making them the ideal treat to share with family and friends.
- MUNCHIES® were originally created by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1957.
- The product has been an individual milk chocolate cuboid shell filled with a sweet, buttery, soft caramel and a crisp biscuit piece since launch
- Since the 1960's, the MUNCHIES® branding has been white text with a red background.
- Initially MUNCHIES® were produced at Mackintosh's factory in Norwich, however in 1994 production was moved to Newcastle where they still continue to be manufactured to this day.
- Over the years there have been a number of different flavour variants launched under the MUNCHIES® brand including Chocolate Orange in 1977 and Banoffee in 1996, however the original has remain consistently the favourite flavour within the range.
- In addition to the 100g Christmas giant tube, a 52g tube and 126g sharing bag can be found in retailers all year around, the MUNCHIES® range also includes Easter Eggs.
- Creamy milk chocolate pieces with a soft caramel and crunchy biscuit centre
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Store cool and dryBest before end see base.
- Know Your Servings
- 8 Sweets = 1 serving
Contains approximately 4 servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2069kJ
|485kJ
|8400kJ
|494kcal
|116kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|24.3g
|5.7g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|13.4g
|3.1g
|20g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|61.5g
|14.4g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|53.4g
|12.5g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.5g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
