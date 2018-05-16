Campbells Cream Of Tomato Condensed Soup 294G

Product Description
- Cream of Tomato Condensed Soup
- Great for cooking
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 294g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (80%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cream, Iodised Salt, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder, Milk Protein, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Citric Acid, Soy Protein, Colour: Paprika Extract, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Traces of Celery
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Store unused soup in a suitable covered container and keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days.For Best Before End: See end of can
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, the following instructions are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: Empty the soup into a saucepan and gradually add one full can of cold water, stirring constantly. Heat to serving temperature, stirring frequently.
Number of uses
Contains 2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- CAUTION: METAL EDGES ARE SHARP.
Net Contents
295g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per Serving (295g)
|%RI*
|Energy
|199kJ47kcal
|587kJ/140kcal
|7%
|Fat
|2.0g
|5.9g
|8%
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|19.7g
|8%
|of which sugars
|4.3g
|12.8g
|14%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.8g
|4%
|Salt
|0.56g
|1.66g
|28%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
