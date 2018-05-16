Campbells Condensed Cream Of Mushroom Soup 294G

Product Description
- Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup
- Great for cooking
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 294g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cream, Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Whey Powder, Soy Protein Isolate, Yeast Extract, Milk Proteins, Onion Powder, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Store unused soup in a suitable covered container and keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See top of can
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, the following instructions are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: Empty the soup into a saucepan and gradually add one full can of cold water, stirring constantly. Heat to serving temperature, stirring frequently.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- CAUTION: METAL EDGES ARE SHARP.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kelsen Group A/S,
- Bredgade 27,
- 8766 Nr. Snede,
- Denmark.
Return to
Net Contents
295g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per Serving (295g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|379kJ/91kcal
|1122kJ/270kcal
|13%
|Fat
|6.7g
|20g
|29%
|- saturates
|0.8g
|2.5g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|19g
|7%
|- sugars
|1.0g
|2.7g
|3%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.1g
|3.2g
|6%
|Salt
|1.1g
|3.2g
|53%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Safety information
