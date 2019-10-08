Batchelors Cup A Soup Golden Vegetable 82G

Great taste
Have always liked this soup, but although it tastes the same, it doesn’t look the same, so I think the recipe has been changed to what it used to be. But still worth it and very tasty.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 135kJ/32kcal
Water, Vegetables (8%) (Swede, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Peas), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Salt, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Milk Proteins, Parsley, Flavourings (contain Celery), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Turmeric
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack
This pack contains 4 portions
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
82g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Portion (251g) As Prepared
|Energy
|135kJ/32kcal
|338kJ/80kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|13.8g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.58g
|1.44g
|-
|-
DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
