King Goblin Beer 500Ml

King Goblin Beer 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Strong Beer
  • The king of legends. Deep ruby in colour with aromas of treacle toffee and dried fruits. Brewed with a blend of the finest Crystal and Chocolate malts and the addition of Sovereign hops. Packed full of sweet caramel, coffee and earthy roasted malt flavours for a warming seal of approval.
  • An extraordinary beer of exceptional quality
  • Pack size: 500ml

  • Contains: Barley

3.3

6.6% vol

England

Beer

Ambient

Product of England

Bottle. Recyclable

  • Produced by:
  • Marston's PLC,
  • Wychwood Brewery,
  • Witney,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX28 4DP,

18 Years

500ml ℮

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 284ml (1/2 pint):
Energy 246kJ / 59kcal699kJ / 168kcal

Not what it used to be.

2 stars

My hubby drinks this and is finding that some new bottles are on the flat side, even before the rebranding, and he also thinks that reflavouring has happened. The new label isn't as attractive as the old one, and I think that packaging is important for selling a product. The new one is horribly bland compared to the old one, which was attractively colourful. I sometimes have a little for a shandy, but I noticed recently that even using the same lemonade it had an oversweet flavour, and I think that the chocolate in it is a recent addition. My hubby is considering what to buy as an alternative.

So deeelish.

5 stars

This tastes so deeelish and is a must for halloween. Thanks.

it is the nicest i have tasted far better than the

5 stars

it is the nicest i have tasted far better than the ordinary Hob Goblin.

