Bonne Maman Damson Plum Conserve 370G

4.4(5)Write a review
Bonne Maman Damson Plum Conserve 370G
£2.95
£0.80/100g
£2.95
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Damson Plum Extra Jam
  • The Bonne Maman Conserves are perfect for your breakfast table, afternoon tea or baking. Why not try something a little different this morning with the delicious Damson Plum.
  • Total Sugar content: 60 g per 100 g
  • Free from Artificials, Gluten, Gmo and Suitable for Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

Damson Plums, Sugar, Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Prepared with 50 g Damson Plums per 100 g, Total Sugar content: 60 g per 100 g

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best before end: see side of lid.

Produce of

Product of France

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  Bonne Maman Damson plum Conserve is so full of hand-picked damson plums that occasionally a damson plum stone escapes our vigilance and turns up in the jar. So we ask you to be vigilant, too. Our Damson plum Conserve is worth the effort.

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • For IRL: Boyne Valley Group,
  • Platin Road,

Return to

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • For IRL: Boyne Valley Group,
  • Platin Road,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Meath.
  • Email Helpline - info@bonnemaman.co.uk
  • bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

370g ℮

Safety information

Bonne Maman Damson plum Conserve is so full of hand-picked damson plums that occasionally a damson plum stone escapes our vigilance and turns up in the jar. So we ask you to be vigilant, too. Our Damson plum Conserve is worth the effort.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Deliciously tasty a joy to savour.

5 stars

Bonne Maman Damson Plum Conserve is a joy to savour. It is so much tastier than any other jam. Different entirely, delicious with more fruit. Spoon it on a scone or spread it on your toast. This is the best.

It’s sharp, highly tasty and delicious

5 stars

It’s sharp, highly tasty and delicious

A tasty plum jam

5 stars

A very tasty jam. Ideal for toast with jam. As with all Bonne Maman Jams, excellent quality.

Sweet, delicious and full of memories

5 stars

Excellent, gave me a lot if nostalgia for my Nan's jam. Obviously not on a par with hers, this was still delicious. This is definitely going to be a staple in our house

Very disappointing

2 stars

Bought as a substitute for damson jam which is not often available. A great mistake. It does not have anything like the taste of damsons. Did some research to discover difference between damsons and damson plums. Should have done the research before buying!

