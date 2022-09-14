Bonne Maman Damson Plum Conserve 370G

Deliciously tasty a joy to savour.
Bonne Maman Damson Plum Conserve is a joy to savour. It is so much tastier than any other jam. Different entirely, delicious with more fruit. Spoon it on a scone or spread it on your toast. This is the best.
It’s sharp, highly tasty and delicious
A tasty plum jam
A very tasty jam. Ideal for toast with jam. As with all Bonne Maman Jams, excellent quality.
Sweet, delicious and full of memories
Excellent, gave me a lot if nostalgia for my Nan's jam. Obviously not on a par with hers, this was still delicious. This is definitely going to be a staple in our house
Very disappointing
Bought as a substitute for damson jam which is not often available. A great mistake. It does not have anything like the taste of damsons. Did some research to discover difference between damsons and damson plums. Should have done the research before buying!