Banks's Amber Bitter 500Ml

Banks's Amber Bitter 500Ml
£ 0.90
£1.80/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Exceptional Amber Bitter
  • Crafted with the finest ingredients to deliver a deep gold amber beer with a clean finish and fruity overtones. The blend of fuggles and goldings - the classic twin hop masterpiece delivers a classic English beer.
  • Brewed at the park brewery
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley Malt

Tasting Notes

  • Crafted with the finest ingredients to deliver a deep gold amber beer with a clean finish and fruity overtones. The blend of fuggles and goldings - the classic twin hop masterpiece delivers a classic English beer

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

3.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Marston's PLC,
  • Marston's House,
  • Brewery Road,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,

Return to

  • Marston's PLC,
  • Marston's House,
  • Brewery Road,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.bankssbeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Great value, good beer.

4 stars

For the money this is the best bitter you could ever hope to find. A perfectly drinkable beer always a staple in my house.

