Dolmio Pasta Vita Tomato & Basil 300G

- Energy1206kJ 285kcal14%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt1.20g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 402kJ / 95kcal
Product Description
- Tomato and Basil sauce with Fusilli Pasta - a delicious meal in two separate pots, giving you a great taste.
- Tomato & basil sauce with Fusilli pasta - two separate pots to combine into a delicious meal made with simple, quality ingredients, steam-sealed for the best taste.
- Sauce: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Serves 1
- Perfect in 90 seconds
- Low fat
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Fusilli Egg Pasta ingredients: Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Whole Egg (Dehydrated), Egg Albumen (Dehydrated), Olive Oil, Sauce ingredients: Tomatoes (78%), Tomato Paste (9.0%), Onions, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spices, Herb (Basil (0.2%)), Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Produce of
Made in EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.,
- Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as prepared)
|per portion as prepared (300g) (%*)
|Energy
|402kJ / 95kcal
|1206kJ / 285kcal (14%)
|Fat
|1.3g
|3.9g (6%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.6g (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|16.1g
|48.3g (18%)
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|8.7g (10%)
|Fibre
|1.2g
|3.6g
|Protein
|4.0g
|12.0g (24%)
|Salt
|0.40g
|1.20g (20%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
