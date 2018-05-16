By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dolmio Pasta Vita Tomato & Basil 300G

Dolmio Pasta Vita Tomato & Basil 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
Per portion as prepared (300g)
  • Energy1206kJ 285kcal
    14%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt1.20g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 402kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and Basil sauce with Fusilli Pasta - a delicious meal in two separate pots, giving you a great taste.
  • Tomato & basil sauce with Fusilli pasta - two separate pots to combine into a delicious meal made with simple, quality ingredients, steam-sealed for the best taste.
  • Sauce: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Serves 1
  • Perfect in 90 seconds
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Fusilli Egg Pasta ingredients: Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Whole Egg (Dehydrated), Egg Albumen (Dehydrated), Olive Oil, Sauce ingredients: Tomatoes (78%), Tomato Paste (9.0%), Onions, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spices, Herb (Basil (0.2%)), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as prepared)per portion as prepared (300g) (%*)
Energy 402kJ / 95kcal1206kJ / 285kcal (14%)
Fat 1.3g3.9g (6%)
of which saturates 0.2g0.6g (3%)
Carbohydrate 16.1g48.3g (18%)
of which sugars 2.9g8.7g (10%)
Fibre 1.2g3.6g
Protein 4.0g12.0g (24%)
Salt 0.40g1.20g (20%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

