Tesco Milk Bottles 75G

Tesco Milk Bottles 75G
£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

1/3 of a pack
  • Energy377kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1508kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • Milk bottle shaped sweets.
  • SUPER SMOOTH TOTALLY TANGY Treat time From loopy laces to flying saucers, there’s a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy – and they’re all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Super smooth
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Water, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack
Energy1508kJ / 355kcal377kJ / 89kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate87.7g21.9g
Sugars50.3g12.6g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

nice

5 stars

my wife loves them she get them all the time .

All stuck together

1 stars

Up until recently these milk bottles have been the standard affair which I quite liked. But the last two occasions, with more than a fortnight between them, they have been stuck together in one lump and very dry. I would not recommend these until they revert to the way they were

got a lotta bottle

5 stars

yummie when doing a jigsaw puzzle

Disappointed

1 stars

Every packet the milk bottles were totally stuck together. Either a manufacturer error or stored in a damp place in store is my guess.

Taste lovely

5 stars

Nice tasting sweets

Nice

5 stars

Brought for granddaughter she loves them

Childhood treats

5 stars

I bought these a couple of months ago intrigued that they may be like those from Bygone days, I wasn’t disappointed, they’re delicious and superb value for money, great for trips down memory lane with my own children

