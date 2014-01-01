Tesco Milk Bottles 75G

nice
my wife loves them she get them all the time .
All stuck together
Up until recently these milk bottles have been the standard affair which I quite liked. But the last two occasions, with more than a fortnight between them, they have been stuck together in one lump and very dry. I would not recommend these until they revert to the way they were
got a lotta bottle
yummie when doing a jigsaw puzzle
Disappointed
Every packet the milk bottles were totally stuck together. Either a manufacturer error or stored in a damp place in store is my guess.
Taste lovely
Nice tasting sweets
Nice
Brought for granddaughter she loves them
Childhood treats
I bought these a couple of months ago intrigued that they may be like those from Bygone days, I wasn’t disappointed, they’re delicious and superb value for money, great for trips down memory lane with my own children