Dolmio Pasta Vita Bolognese 300G

- Energy1242kJ 294kcal15%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars7.4g8%
- Salt1.12g19%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 414kJ / 98kcal
Product Description
- Bolognese Sauce with Fusilli Pasta - a delicious meal in two separate pots, giving you a great taste
- Serves 1
- Perfect in 90 seconds
- Hearty bolognese sauce with fusilli pasta
- Low fat
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Fusilli: Cooked Pasta (Water, Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg Albumen Dehydrated), Sunflower Oil), Sauce: Tomatoes (79%), Beef (5.9%), Tomato Paste (5.6%), Modified Maize Starch, Onion, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spices, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Produce of
Made in EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.,
- Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (300g) (%*)
|Energy
|414kJ / 98kcal
|1242kJ (15%) / 294kcal (15%)
|Fat
|1.4g
|4.2g (6%)
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.9g (5%)
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|49.4g (18%)
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|7.4g (8%)
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.2g
|Protein
|4.3g
|12.9g (26%)
|Salt
|0.37g
|1.12g (19%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
