Uncle Bens Rice Time Medium Curry 300G

- Energy1473kJ 348kcal17%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars6.9g8%
- Salt1.62g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ / 116kcal
Product Description
- Medium Curry sauce with Red Peppers and Baby Corn, with our Long Grain Rice in a separate pot
- Medium Curry sauce with Red Peppers and Baby Corn, with our Long Grain Rice in a separate pot
- Begin with Uncle Ben's® and bring a smile to meal times. With our specially prepared rice, carefully selected ingredients and a touch of Uncle Ben's know-how, you can enjoy perfect rice meals every time. Simply no need for artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Serves 1
- Perfect in 90 seconds
- Perfect for lunch
- Low fat
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Rice: Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice, Sauce: Water, Tomatoes, Red Peppers (6.1%), Baby Corn (4.8%), Cream (from Milk), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spices, Coriander, Curry Powder (0.8%) (contains Celery, Mustard), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- This pack may contain Egg and Gluten (from Wheat)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Heating instructions:
- 1. Peel back the lid of each pot about a quarter of the way across.
- 2. Place both pots in the microwave and heat for 1 1/2 minutes at 800W.
- 3. Open carefully, pour the sauce over the rice, stir together and enjoy!
- Take care! The pots will be hot after microwaving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.,
- Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.unclebens.ie
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (300g) (%*)
|Energy
|491kJ / 116kcal
|1473kJ (17%) / 348kcal (17%)
|Fat
|1.9g
|5.7g (8%)
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|1.8g (9%)
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|66.0g (24%)
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|6.9g (8%)
|Fibre
|1.0g
|3.0g
|Protein
|2.1g
|6.3g (13%)
|Salt
|0.54g
|1.62g (27%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019