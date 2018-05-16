By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uncle Bens Rice Time Medium Curry 300G

Uncle Bens Rice Time Medium Curry 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
Per portion (300g)
  • Energy1473kJ 348kcal
    17%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt1.62g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Medium Curry sauce with Red Peppers and Baby Corn, with our Long Grain Rice in a separate pot
  • Begin with Uncle Ben's® and bring a smile to meal times. With our specially prepared rice, carefully selected ingredients and a touch of Uncle Ben's know-how, you can enjoy perfect rice meals every time. Simply no need for artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • Serves 1
  • Perfect in 90 seconds
  • Perfect for lunch
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g
Information

Ingredients

Rice: Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice, Sauce: Water, Tomatoes, Red Peppers (6.1%), Baby Corn (4.8%), Cream (from Milk), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spices, Coriander, Curry Powder (0.8%) (contains Celery, Mustard), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • This pack may contain Egg and Gluten (from Wheat)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Heating instructions:
  • 1. Peel back the lid of each pot about a quarter of the way across.
  • 2. Place both pots in the microwave and heat for 1 1/2 minutes at 800W.
  • 3. Open carefully, pour the sauce over the rice, stir together and enjoy!
  • Take care! The pots will be hot after microwaving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (300g) (%*)
Energy 491kJ / 116kcal1473kJ (17%) / 348kcal (17%)
Fat 1.9g5.7g (8%)
of which saturates 0.6g1.8g (9%)
Carbohydrate 22.0g66.0g (24%)
of which sugars 2.3g6.9g (8%)
Fibre 1.0g3.0g
Protein 2.1g6.3g (13%)
Salt 0.54g1.62g (27%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

