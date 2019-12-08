Tesco Wholetail Breaded Scampi 280G

These are not bad for the price but I have yet to
These are not bad for the price but I have yet to find any frozen scampi that do not disappoint and these are no exception. Wholetail? Does that even mean anything?
Avoid anything that has Tesco's own breadcrumbs on it. You can never taste what you are eating as they have tried to copy Youngs etc's breadcrumb mix and it is awful. The free from range is better ALLOT. Tesco go back to how you used to breadcrumb also bring your standards up. Things were not as bad as they are now. Are you trying to get rid of customers? It looks like it.
The bread remains soggy despite cooking longer and slightly higher than instructed. The bread coating is like a breakfast granola with chewy bits that get stuck in the teeth. Not enjoyable at all. There are strange chemicals in the coating.
These are tasteless. We won’t be buying them again.
Had this scampi tonight, as it was called wholetail scampi I expected a nice chunky scampi to bite into, what I got was mush. Bought it on my online shopping so unable to read the back of the pack. You cannot call a product whole tail, nothing but the tail, and then sell mush. My husband and son also struggled to eat it. Lashings of tartare sauce helped.
Great. Why pay more.
These are really good scampi and good value for money. They cook well (I usually give them about 10 mins longer than the instructions suggest) and in my view they are nicer than several of the branded versions ( which sometimes don't seem to have been properly de-veined).
Horrible! Lots of pieces of shell in them, had to throw in bin.
I bought these because my usual branded scampi was not available. You do get a lot in the bag, however unfortunately I do think these were really tasteless. I wouldn't buy again.