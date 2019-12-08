By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholetail Breaded Scampi 280G

2.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Wholetail Breaded Scampi 280G
£ 3.00
£10.72/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1086kJ 259kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 855kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Clusters of wholetail scampi (Nephrops norvegicus) pieces with added water, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Covered in a golden crumb for a crispy coating
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Scampi (Crustacean) (42%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 - 18mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 16-18 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Deep Fry
Instructions: From Frozen: Fry in hot oil at 180°C for 4 minutes. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a pack (127g**)
Energy855kJ / 204kcal1086kJ / 259kcal
Fat7.8g9.9g
Saturates0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate21.5g27.3g
Sugars0.8g1.1g
Fibre2.2g2.8g
Protein10.8g13.7g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When Oven cooked according to instructions 280gg typically weighs 255gg.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

9 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

These are not bad for the price but I have yet to

3 stars

These are not bad for the price but I have yet to find any frozen scampi that do not disappoint and these are no exception. Wholetail? Does that even mean anything?

Avoid anything that has Tesco's own breadcrumbs on

2 stars

Avoid anything that has Tesco's own breadcrumbs on it. You can never taste what you are eating as they have tried to copy Youngs etc's breadcrumb mix and it is awful. The free from range is better ALLOT. Tesco go back to how you used to breadcrumb also bring your standards up. Things were not as bad as they are now. Are you trying to get rid of customers? It looks like it.

Avoid this one

1 stars

The bread remains soggy despite cooking longer and slightly higher than instructed. The bread coating is like a breakfast granola with chewy bits that get stuck in the teeth. Not enjoyable at all. There are strange chemicals in the coating.

Tasteless

2 stars

These are tasteless. We won’t be buying them again.

This was not what I’d class as wholetail scampi

1 stars

Had this scampi tonight, as it was called wholetail scampi I expected a nice chunky scampi to bite into, what I got was mush. Bought it on my online shopping so unable to read the back of the pack. You cannot call a product whole tail, nothing but the tail, and then sell mush. My husband and son also struggled to eat it. Lashings of tartare sauce helped.

Great

5 stars

Great. Why pay more.

Really nice scampi

4 stars

These are really good scampi and good value for money. They cook well (I usually give them about 10 mins longer than the instructions suggest) and in my view they are nicer than several of the branded versions ( which sometimes don't seem to have been properly de-veined).

Horrible! Lots of pieces of shell in them, had to

1 stars

Horrible! Lots of pieces of shell in them, had to throw in bin.

Tasteless

3 stars

I bought these because my usual branded scampi was not available. You do get a lot in the bag, however unfortunately I do think these were really tasteless. I wouldn't buy again.

