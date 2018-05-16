Nailene Ultra Adhesive Tabs 61088

Product Description
- Ultra Adhesive Tabs 24 Adhesive Tabs Clear 6 Sizes
- Glue alternative
- Nailene's Ultra Adhesive Tabs will not damage the natural nail and are long lasting for up to 5 days, guaranteed. Easy to apply and remove. No soaking required.
- Will not damage natural nails!
- Up to 5 day wear guaranteed
- Easy to apply and remove
- Water resistant
Information
Ingredients
Polyethylene, Acrylates Copolymer
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Application:
- Step 1: Choose the size that will fit your nail the best. With your fingers or a pair of tweezers remove the tab from sheet and place sticky side on nail with rounded edge near cuticle, without touching cuticle and sides of the nail.
- Step 2: Press the tab flat to the nail, pressing out any bubbles. Peel off protective backing. Apply artificial nail on top and firmly press on.
- To Remove: Do not pull nails off - it could cause damage. Press down on nail and slide artificial nail off natural nail. Roll adhesive off natural nail. If necessary use polish remover to remove any remaining adhesive.
Warnings
- CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Importer address
- Pacific World Ltd.,
- 11 Waterloo Street,
- Birmingham,
- B2 5TB.
Distributor address
Return to
- Satisfied Guaranteed! If you are not completely satisfied with this product, please send unused portion and sales receipt to:
- Pacific World Corporation,
- P.O. Box 51210,
- Irvine,
- CA 92629-1210.
- www.nailene.com
- 0121 222 5088
Net Contents
24 x Adhesive Tabs
Safety information
