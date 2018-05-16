Tahira Halal Chicken Frankfurters 10S 340G

Product Description
- Frozen, cooked and marinated smoked flavour (30%) mechanically separated chicken meat (70%) preparation
- WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Shariah under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
- All Halal ingredients
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Water, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt, Flavours and Smoked Flavour, Emulsifiers (E451, E450), Flavour Enhancer E621, Antioxidant E301, Aromatic Plant, Spices, Preservative E250
Allergy Information
- Potential traces of Milk and of Soya
Storage
Keep frozen at -18ºC (until best before date)Do not refreeze after thawing Best before : see on packaging
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions
- To be cooked before consumption in boiling water or, after defrosting, in a frying pan.
Distributor address
- Tahira Foods Ltd,
- Second Floor Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- Middx,
- HA0 1EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Tel: UK: +(44) 20 8795 3113
Net Contents
10 x 34g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|670 kJ / 160 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|of which saturates
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|4 g
|of which sugars
|1.5 g
|Protein
|11 g
|Salt
|1.8 g
