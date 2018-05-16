By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tahira Halal Chicken Frankfurters 10S 340G

Tahira Halal Chicken Frankfurters 10S 340G
£ 1.20
£3.53/kg

Product Description

  • Frozen, cooked and marinated smoked flavour (30%) mechanically separated chicken meat (70%) preparation
  • WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Shariah under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
  • All Halal ingredients
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Water, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt, Flavours and Smoked Flavour, Emulsifiers (E451, E450), Flavour Enhancer E621, Antioxidant E301, Aromatic Plant, Spices, Preservative E250

Allergy Information

  • Potential traces of Milk and of Soya

Storage

Keep frozen at -18ºC (until best before date)Do not refreeze after thawing Best before : see on packaging

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • To be cooked before consumption in boiling water or, after defrosting, in a frying pan.

Distributor address

  • Tahira Foods Ltd,
  • Second Floor Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • Middx,
  • HA0 1EH,
  • UK.

  • Tel: UK: +(44) 20 8795 3113

Net Contents

10 x 34g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 670 kJ / 160 kcal
Fat 11 g
of which saturates 1.5 g
Carbohydrate 4 g
of which sugars 1.5 g
Protein 11 g
Salt 1.8 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

