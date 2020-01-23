By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Muscle Kitchen Cleaner Lemon 500Ml

2(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£3.00/litre
  • Mr Muscle® Kitchen Cleaner formula powers through tough grease and grime, while leaving surfaces sparkling clean with a fresh lemon scent. Equipped with an adjustable nozzle to power through grease at any angle, this spray is perfect for quick and easy cleaning for your worktops, tiles, sinks and workspaces. Mr Muscle® Kitchen Cleaner allows you to clean less and live more.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • The surface cleaner that powers through tough grease
  • Leaves surfaces sparkling clean
  • For quick and easy kitchen cleaning
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

contains <5% non-ionic surfactants; disinfectants; perfume; limonene

Preparation and Usage

  • To kill bacteria and viruses: Turn nozzle from "STOP" to "SPRAY" position. For horizontal surface application, open the flap in the front of the nozzle and use on 'MIST' position. For better results on vertical surfaces close the flap in front of the nozzle and use in 'FOAM' position. Spray pre-cleaned hard, non-porous surface until thoroughly wet, leave for at least 15 minutes and wipe. Turn nozzle to "STOP" position and store bottle upright. Avoid prolonged contact with wood, aluminium and painted, lacquered or soft porous surfaces. If in doubt, refer to the manufacturer's instructions. Do not use on worn, damaged, cracked surfaces or on gold fittings.

Warnings

  • Contains quaternary ammonium compounds, benzyl-C12-18-alkyldimethyl, chlorides 0.11% (0.11g/100g); quaternary ammonium compounds, C12-14-alkyl[(ethylphenyl)methyl]dimethyl, chlorides 0.11% (0.11g/100g).
  • Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Do not breathe spray. Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • Use only in well-ventilated areas. As with any household product, avoid prolonged skin contact with this product.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Smell

2 stars

I've used this for years and loved the smell, but last two bottles smell horrid.

