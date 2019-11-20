By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napolina Chopped Tomatoes 6X 400G

Napolina Chopped Tomatoes 6X 400G
£ 2.99
£1.25/kg

Product Description

  • Chopped Tomatoes in Rich Tomato Juice
  • Learn to Cook Simple Italian Recipes with Napolina
  • Search 'Cooking with Napolina' on YouTube or visit www.napolina.com
  • Our tomatoes are grown under 150 days of Italian sunshine and picked at the peak of the harvest for the ripest crop.
  • Napolina means 'Little Naples' and Naples is where our brand was created in 1965.
  • Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first. That's the Italian way.
  • Napolina is a registered trademark of Napolina Ltd.
  • Easy open cans
  • Pack size: 2400g

Information

Ingredients

Chopped Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately twelve 200g portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Drained weight

6 x 280g

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can
Energy 99kJ/23kcal197kJ/47kcal
Fat 0.2g0.4g
- of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 3.6g7.2g
- of which sugars 3.6g7.2g
Fibre 1.0g2.0g
Protein 1.3g2.6g
Salt 0.10g0.20g

